PEABODY — A man charged with luring teenage girls to his car late at night and giving them alcohol, drugs and vaping pods in exchange for various acts is back in custody, less than a month after a Salem Superior Court judge was forced by two recent Supreme Judicial Court decisions to set bail for him.
Corey Chambers, who was working as a TSA screener when he was arrested last July on child rape, indecent assault and battery, child enticement and other charges, has now been charged with witness intimidation in a new complaint.
Chambers, 25, of Methuen, pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday at his arraignment in Peabody District Court.
Police said the allegation involves inappropriate use of social media.
Chambers was being held on a warrant issued by a Salem Superior Court judge on Monday after his Peabody arraignment.
As a result of the new charge, Chambers is also facing the prospect of the revocation of his bail in the case, set last month following a hearing where prosecutors withdrew their original request for detention without bail.
That request was withdrawn after the second of two SJC decisions this year holding that aggravated child rape and indecent assault and battery were not offenses that trigger the ability to detain someone without bail when force was not an element of the crime.
However, if a judge finds that Chambers violated the conditions of his release — including a finding of probable cause for a new crime — his bail could be revoked.
