With the Sept. 6 state primary a little more than a month away, the Lynn-based nonprofit, nonpartisan Essex County Community Organization is sponsoring a forum for candidates seeking to be next state representative in the 5th Essex District, which encompasses Essex, Gloucester and Rockport and with redistricting, Manchester.
The forum is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, in the Sawyer Free Library at 6:30 p.m. The event is both in-person and being carried on Zoom.
The two candidates running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary have been invited along with a potential Republican candidate in the general election in November, according to Debbie Frontierro, the forum’s organizer.
Incumbent state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, an attorney, has served as state representative since 2009. She is being challenged in the primary by Rockport resident D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee. Republican Ashley Sullivan is seeking write-in votes in the primary.
Ferrante, who is seeking her eighth term, serves as the vice chair of the Committee on Ways and Means, the House Committee on Operations, Facilities and Security, the House Committee on Post Audi and Oversight and the House Committee on Steering, Policy and Scheduling.
Ferrante said in an interview she will not be able to attend the forum in person due to COVID-19 protocols. She said Wednesday she has tested positive and was following CDC guidelines so the timing of the positive test precluded her from attending in person.
When asked about attending on Zoom late Wednesday morning, Ferrante said she was not yet aware of the Zoom component.
“I’m always interested in an exchange of ideas and ECCO is certainly a group I have worked with closely,” Ferrante said.
Mulcahy, her primary challenger, is chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee. He works as an engineering consultant and designer and is known for his work on climate issues; environmental policy and shellfish research. He formerly served on the Shellfish Advisory Commission in Gloucester.
“Absolutely, I will attend any debate, any forum any time,” he said. “The advantage of a forum or live debate, you get the immediate response of a candidate.”
He also hoped Ferrante “gets better and quickly,” and he hoped that another organization would hold a forum “so she has a chance to be in person as well.”
Frontierro said ECCO has also invited Sullivan, a small business owner and the chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee. Sullivan had pulled nomination papers to run in the primary, but the effort to garner the necessary 150 certified signatures to get on the primary ballot fell just shy.
She will need 150 write-in votes in the Republican primary to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot.
“Yes, I am actually,” said Sullivan about attending the forum. She said she spent Wednesday stuffing envelopes and doing debate prep. “We are going and we are prepared,” Sullivan said.
Frontierro, an ECCO organizer for Cape Ann, said each candidate will have five minutes to introduce themselves and then answer questions.
She said the group has received questions about affordable housing, the Safe Communities Act, transparency in state government, and the Work and Family Mobility Act which allows one to apply for a driver’s license regardless of immigration status, among other topics. If Ferrante is unable to attend, Frontierro said it is her wish to have Ferrante answer the questions and get her responses.
As to candidates’ fundraising efforts so far, Mulcahy’s campaign raised nearly $6,000 in July, the first time the campaign has had more than $100 in its coffers, according to reports online with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Ferrante leads Mulcahy in July fundraising with nearly $16,200 raised. She started the month with nearly $70,150 and ends the month just shy of $82,760 cash on hand, having spent nearly $3,600.
Sullivan’s campaign raised $583 in July and she had $560 on hand at the end of the month.
