Local officials and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce invite the public to learn more about Cape Ann Works, an initiative to connect prospective seasonal and international student-employees with local employers.
A meeting will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester. Attendees will learn more about Cape Ann Works and the resources available to the business community and prospective student-employees through this new program.
The initiative, born of the chronic labor shortage in Greater Cape Ann, proposes to connect prospective seasonal and international student-employees with employment opportunities in the businesses of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester, Hamilton and Ipswich.
Participation by high school students and their families, as well as representatives from the local economies, is very welcome.
The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing at www.1623Studios.org.
More information is available by visiting www.CapeAnnWorks.com or emailing info@capeannworks.com.