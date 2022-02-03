A five-part free educational series on dementia and healthy cognitive aging kicks off this month in a special program hosted by the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library.
The programming, “Of Sound Mind: A Series on Dementia,” will feature experts in the field of cognitive aging who will explore current research, discuss methods of keeping your brain healthy, and ways to better understand and support people experiencing and caring for those with the disease.
All events are free to the public.
Sawyer Free Library Director Jenny Benedict said the idea for this series is to foster community conversation about dementia and create a support network for this growing health crisis.
According to current studies, 1 in 10 adults older the age of 65 has dementia, and that rate rises to 1 in 3 for those older than 85 years old.
At each of the five programs, which run through May, SeniorCare Inc. will have trained volunteers on hand to share resources and answer questions following each event.
The schedule is:
Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. — Photographer Joe Wallace will speak about his exhibit “Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” which is on display in the library’s Matz Gallery, located at the main entrance. The exhibit runs through the end of February. Wallace has been a portrait photographer and storyteller for 20 years. Like many others, he has a personal connection with dementia.
“The exhibit juxtaposes Wallace’s portraits of individuals living with dementia with younger photographs of the subjects and a brief narrative of who they are,” according to a press release. “This body of work aims to de-stigmatize those living with dementia, use empathy as a means for connection and understanding, and tell a complete story of those living with the disease and its effect on their families and loved ones.”
Thursday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. — Based on his award-winning book, Dr. Andrew Budson will explain how individuals can distinguish changes in memory due to Alzheimer’s versus normal aging, and what medications, diets, and exercise regimes can help. His talk also includes the best habits, strategies, and memory aids to use, in seven steps. He also plans to talk about elements in his latest book, including how caregivers can manage issues with memory, language, behavior, driving, incontinence and other topics. Among his many credits, Budson serves as associate director for research at Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Center, neurology professor at Boston University School of Medicine, and lecturer in neurology at Harvard Medical School. He is also the medical director of the Boston Center for Memory in Newton.
Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. — The topic is “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” with the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter. Learn about common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what symptoms to look for in yourself and others, as well as tips for approaching someone who is experiencing changes in their memory, the benefit of early detection and diagnosis, and more.
Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. — This event features a presentation by Dementia Friends, which is a global movement seeking to change how people think, act, and talk about dementia. The presentation will share five key messages about dementia and what it’s like to live with dementia to help community members understand dementia and the small things they can do to make a difference for people living with dementia.
Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. — This program features a book talk with Siobhan McDonald about her picture book “Hilda’s Story: New Bedford, Massachusetts,” which is an interactive read-aloud book designed for entertainment, understanding and connection with people living with dementia. An artist, teacher and author, McDonald is passionate about helping seniors with memory loss to connect with loved ones and caregivers through conversation and sharing their personal stories. She will share how providing visual arts workshops to seniors with memory challenges inspired her interactive book.
All presentations take place at Sawyer Free Library, at 2 Dale Ave., in Gloucester. Registration is not required. Face masks are mandatory. More information may be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.