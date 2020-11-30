A woman who died after she was pulled from the sea early Sunday afternoon at Rafe's Chasm has been identified as Cassandra Baker, 41, of Beverly.
No foul play is suspected in Baker's drowning death, said both Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley and Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Carrie Kimball.
On Sunday at approximately 12:51 p.m., Gloucester police and firefighters responded to a report of person floating face down in the water in Rafe's Chasm, Kimball said.
The Fire Department then sent in its water response team — an ambulance and engine and ladder trucks from Magnolia station, fire Capt. Barry Aptt said.
"On arrival they found a woman unresponsive in the water," Kimball said.
Because of the woman's location — in the waves among the rocks at the very edge of Rafe's Chasm — Aptt said more manpower was needed to retrieve her, so another ladder truck crew was called in from fire headquarters to help.
Firefighter/paramedics provided emergency medical care before carrying the woman out of the woods. She was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police Chief Ed Conley.
The woman's death remains under investigation by Gloucester Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Conley said.
“We work hand in hand,” he said.
Rafe's Chasm is located off Hesperus Avenue on private property, about 50 yards from Rafe's Chasm Park, which is owned by the city. The deep chasm in the rocks along the Magnolia shore, located near Normans Woe, is a popular fishing spot.
