Ido Aharoni, global distinguished professor at New York University’s Program of International Relations in the faculty of Arts and Sciences, will present a talk about the partnership between the U.S. and Israel, on Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The program, which is free to all, is sponsored by Lappin Foundation; the Congregations Shirat Hayam, Sons of Israel and Tifereth Israel, Sephardic; Consulate General of Israel to New England; Hadassah Lynn Swampscott & Marblehead Chapter; Israeli American Council; Jewish Journal; North Suburban Jewish Community Center; Shalom Hadassah; the Temples B’nai Abraham, Emanu-El, Ner Tamid, Sinai and Tiferet Shalom; and Walnut Street Synagogue.
Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.