A foundation raising money to privately fund the $29 million renovation and addition project for Sawyer Free Library is seeking a modern-day Samuel Sawyer or Addison Gilbert to step up.
Samuel Sawyer (1815 to 1899) was a wealthy Gloucester merchant, ship owner and philanthropist who founded the city’s first free public library while Addison Gilbert (1808 to 1888) was a merchant, banker, town official and state lawmaker who his estate to found what would become Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
“I mention these two names because we on the foundation are seeking the next Samuel Sawyer. We are seeking the next Addison Gilbert. We are seeking donors with vision, stature and kindness to propel this project forward,” said John Brennan, president of the Sawyer Library Foundation during remarks Wednesday night at the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Inc.’s annual meeting.
This meeting took place inside the now closed main library building, giving corporators a last look inside before construction on the 15,000-square-foot addition and renovation of the main library building begins next year. The library has moved temporarily to 21 Main St.
As to financing, Brennan said the City Council’s approval of a $29 million loan order last month was a watershed moment for a project that has been in the planning stages for several years.
The move was key to unlocking a $9.3 million construction grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, because the grant has to be received through a municipality, not a private entity. The corporation owns the library and cannot received such a grant.
“The city’s lending power moved this project forward,” Brennan said. The plan is for the city to finance the project while the foundation raises the money to pay the city back over approximately a five-year period as the state pays out its grant over five years.
Along with the state grant, which includes about $300,000 in green incentives, the foundation’s capital campaign Sawyer Free 2025 has raised $1.86 million in corporate contributions from the Institution for Savings, Cape Ann Savings Bank, BankGloucester, Gorton’s and Sudbay Motors, Brennan said. Another $3.86 million has come from individual contributions, along with a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Brennan pointed out the foundation has raised 52.5% of the project’s cost so far.
“We still do have a hill to climb,” Brennan said. For those who wish to help, he noted a donor has challenged the foundation to raise $100,000 in 75 days.
“If we meet that number, we double that number,” Brennan said. An update on the foundation’s Facebook page states the library has so far raised $33,000 with a deadline of Dec. 31 to meet the match.
