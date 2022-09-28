After a lengthy process that included plenty of opportunities for community input, a Nominations Committee made up of present students and recent alumni of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools handed off four names for the School Committee to pick from when naming the 440-student elementary school under construction on Webster Street.
The nominated names for the combined school are, in no particular order:
- Seaside Elementary School
- First Light Elementary School
- Fishermen’s Memorial Elementary School
- East Veterans Elementary School
“This is an amazing day,” said Veterans Principal Matt Fusco during Wednesday’s meeting on Zoom. “Today marks the culmination of a lot of hard work from our wonderful naming committee, a committee made up Veterans and East Gloucester staff and students spanning the elementary, middle and high schools. We are all very excited to present to you the final four possible names for our gorgeous, state of the art school.
“So, what’s in a name? Well, there’s a lot that goes into naming a school as you will soon see,” Fusco said.
The next step in the naming process is a scheduled public hearing with the School Committee on Oct. 12 with a vote scheduled for Oct. 16. An online forum will be launched for more input for the School Committee’s benefit, said Superintendent Ben Lummis.
The superintendent outlined the intention of the process approved by the School Committee in December 2021 was for it to be inclusive by allowing members of the community to chime in while also being inclusive in terms of the students at both schools playing a leadership role.
The process was meant to be transparent with outreach to the community. The process was also geared to recognize the core values, history of the schools and the coming together of the two school communities.
The School Committee has the final decision for naming a school building. It has already decided it would not name the school after an individual.
“Tonight really signals the passing over the responsibility from all of you, the students, the Nominations Committee, to the School Committee,” Lummis said.
The Nominations Committee was created in February 2022 and it included current students and past students now attending O’Maley Innovation Middle School and Gloucester High all of whom attended East Gloucester or Veterans Memorial schools, plus staff and principal support from both schools.
In April, the Nominations Committee collected 71 nominations, with 51 separate names submitted by the community. The committee eventually whittled the list down to 10 names after reviewing input from the community in June and August, Lummis said.
From an online form, the committee received 585 responses, with each respondent able to select up to three names. A Naming Night at East Gloucester School in September drew 12 additional responses.
The committee had to read through the comments to decide if the comments were positive, negative or neutral.
The students learned a lot about community outreach “and the passion and love this community has for Gloucester and its schools,” Fusco said, noting that after Wednesday night, the Nominations Committee’s work was done as the choice goes over to the School Committee. “Good luck as you begin to choose the final name,” he said.
The Nominations Committee was made up of students attending East Gloucester and Veterans: Iker Arriaga, Bravdon Simmons, Natasha Diaz Sanchez, Natalie Parisi, Penny Giddings, Ella Laurie, Rhian Brigham, Paige Lambert and Ava Harrington, according to the building project’s website. O’Maley Middle School students on the committee were Addie Amero and Janelle Branceleone.
Gloucester High students on the committee were Malia Andrews, Zoey Jackman and Caitlyn Muniz. Fusco and East Gloucester Principal Amy Pasquarello assisted the committee with staff Kerri Callahan and Ruth Flaherty of East Gloucester, and Bethany Gallinelli and Dawn Leoni of Veterans.
Students got to read out the names and some of their favorite comments from the community on each name. They did not, however, say which names they preferred, leaving it up to the School Committee to decide next month.
