ROCKPORT — The town’s Department of Public Works has begun preparing for to replace the water mains, fire hydrants and valves on Curtis Street and Stockholm Avenue.
The town has hired Salem construction firm N. Granese & Sons, Inc. for the project. Work officially began last Monday but you wouldn’t know it from the looks of the neighborhood on Friday.
“The only thing that’s been done is that we’ve put up erosion control” said the project’s resident engineer, Ben Theriault. “It’s to keep from contaminating local wetlands (on both streets). They’re mulch socks that soak up any debris and filters the water going through it.”
Theriault declined to give a timetable of the work planned in the area. Work on Curtis Street will be from Stockholm Avenue to Pigeon Hill Street.
“I don’t want to give out that info because plans always change,” he explained.
Water work is expected to take four months, according to statement from Public Works. Drain work is expected to follow.
“The work will require several short-term water service interruptions to all buildings within the neighborhood,” the town’s statement continued, “but long term water service interruptions will be avoided through the installation of temporary water bypass.”
Once construction begins, sections of the roadways will be periodically closed to traffic and street parking from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Public Works Assistant Director Aaron Cilluffo could not be reached for comment on this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.