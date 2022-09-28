‘What’s in a name?’ Juliet ponders in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Well, on Wednesday night, Gloucester will come one step closer to that which it will call the new 440-student elementary school for kindergartners through fifth-graders now under construction on Webster Street.
A Nominations Committee made up of students, middle- and high-school student alumni and staff of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools have whittled down from 10 semifinalists to four finalist recommendations for what to call the consolidated school, according to the Gloucester School Committee’s Facebook page.
The four finalist names are scheduled to be presented to the School Committee at its meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Zoom. You can follow the meeting live via the link: gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/81972788001.
Over the past several months, the Nominations Committee has reviewed more than 50 names submitted by the public and culled the list down to 10 semifinalists.
The 10 names are, in no particular order:
• Cape Pond Elementary School.
• East Coast Elementary School.
• East Hill Community Elementary School.
• East Harbor Elementary School.
• East Veterans Elementary School.
• Inner Harbor Elementary School.
• Seaside Elementary School.
• Fisherman’s Memorial Elementary School.
• First Light Elementary School.
• Gloucester Veterans Elementary School.
Based on public feedback, the Nominations Committee has selected the four finalist names. The four are being presented to the School Committee for its decision, as it has the final say on what to call the new East Gloucester/Veterans school that is on track to be completed in the summer of 2023.
After Wednesday’s meeting, the School Committee will hold a public hearing on the school naming on Oct. 12, with a vote scheduled on Oct. 26. Learn more about the naming process at egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com.
