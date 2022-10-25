Four new officers joined the Gloucester Police Department this week, including two brothers who join a third brother on the force, according to Chief Edward G. Conley.
Officers Andrew Marques and brothers Aaron and Noah Aiello graduated on Friday, Oct. 7, from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy, while Officer Dylan Snell was already academy trained and transferred to Gloucester Police from Gordon College Police. All four are life residents of the city.
“I am excited to welcome four Gloucester natives, who already know our community well, to the department,” Conley said. “These officers are well-trained and well-prepared for the career that is now ahead of them, and they will begin their field training immediately.”
During their six weeks of field training, the new officers will ride alongside experienced Gloucester Police officers as they practice proficiency in skills unique to the Gloucester community and department.
According to an announcement from Conley:
Andrew Marques graduated from Gloucester High School in June 2007. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Sasebo, Japan, working as an airman onboard the USS Denver, taking part in various multi-national operations in the Pacific. In 2011 he was honorably discharged, returned home and worked as a construction maintenance technician at Landmark School in Beverly.
Dylan Snell graduated high school as a home-schooler in 2008. He then attended Geneva College, graduating with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Student Ministry in 2012. While attending Geneva, he met his wife, Carolyn, whom he married in 2012. Dylan and Carolyn have two sons, who can often be seen out on the soccer fields with Snell as their coach. From 2012 to 2016, Dylan worked with his father Dean Snell restoring antique furniture at The Restoration Works. In April 2016, Dylan transitioned to working in landscaping with Annisquam Landcare, until he gained employment at the Gordon College Police Department in August 2016. While employed at Gordon College Police, Snell received training as an EMT, and then was sent to the NECC-Methuen Police Academy in January 2017, graduating in July 2017. From July 2017 through this October, Snell served as a special State Police officer for the Gordon College Police Department. He also served as a reserve officer at the Manchester-By-The-Sea Police Department from spring 2019 through spring 2022, when he was hired as a Gloucester Police reserve officer.
Aaron Aiello is a graduate of Gloucester High School and has an associate degree from North Shore Community College. He is a Navy veteran. While in the Navy he was assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in Norfolk, Virginia, and was also assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington for one deployment, starting in San Diego and going around South America stopping in Peru, Chile, and Brazil and ending back in Norfolk, Virginia. Prior to joining Gloucester force, he worked as a commercial lobsterman and fisherman.
Noah Aiello is a graduate of Gloucester High School, where played on the baseball team. He attended North Shore Community College and coached a local Little League baseball team. He also coached a Legends baseball traveling team. After North Shore Community College, Noah worked for his older brother at Aiello Landscaping and Excavating until 2019, when he was appointed a Gloucester Police reserve officer and attended the MLETA reserve police academy.
The Aiello brothers join another brother, Alex Aiello, as patrol officers. Their father, Steve Aiello, retired as deputy chief of the Gloucester Fire Department and their mother, Ann Aiello, is a part-time matron for the Police Department.