Walk for Ukraine
An ecumenical prayer walk for peace in Ukraine takes place Good Friday at 1 p.m., rain or shine, from the Fisherman’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard to Boudreau Field at Stage Fort Park and back, about 1 mile in length. Walkers are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, to bring Ukraine or peace flags, and to seek sponsors to donate to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, https://donate.wck.org/team/418987.
Spring concert
Musicians Unleashed presents “Spring Bouquet,” a concert featuring an international line-up of five musicians who will perform works by Boulanger, Beethoven, Franck, Grieg, Mozart, Faure and a contemporary improvisation on the theme of spring and renewal. The venue is the Crowell Chapel, 3 Rosedale Ave. in Manchester, this Saturday at 3 p.m. For details, visit https://capeannsymphony.org.
Catch ‘CODA’
Academy-Award winning “CODA” is extended another week at Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., Friday, Saturday or Sunday, through April 21. Because next week is school vacation week, all movies are shown at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit gloucestercinema.com.
Empty Bowl auction
The Open Door’s Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 online auction has begun; visit biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Browse and bid on beautiful bowls created by some of Cape Ann’s most beloved artists. Check back for new additions! Proceeds support The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids and Mobile Market programs. The auction closes May 13.