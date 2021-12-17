Christmas Pageant
Rockport’s Christmas Pageant is back for its 76th year this Saturday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. The event re-enacts the nativity in a pageant that starts in Dock Square and processes down Main Street. In case of inclement weather, the event may be postponed to Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Check the website rockportartassn.org, the Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Instagram and the Rockport Stuff Facebook page for announcements.
Holiday music
Holiday sing-along, presented by Rockport Music, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. This is a free community event. Proof of vaccination required as well as face masks.
‘Sounding Joy’
Candle-lit concert with Musicians of the Old Post Road featuring a new holiday program, “Sounding Joy,” on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse. The concert features jubilant works from the Classical period, including Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate” featuring soprano Jessica Petrus. Tickets are available at the door and in-advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Small art sale
“Masterpieces in Miniature,” featuring paintings, graphics, sculpture and photography, on view and for sale through Dec. 31 in the Wengenroth Gallery at Rockport Art Association & Museum at 12 Main St. The gallery is open this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. To view online, visit https://www.rockportartassn.org/masterpieces-in-miniature.