Music on Meetinghouse Green is back with everything from jazz, to classic rock ‘n roll and cabaret, to Klezmer, punk, and Middle Eastern fusion. All live, all local, all free, outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets.
Concerts run 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays from July 8 to Sept. 9. Some chairs will be provided but by all means, music lovers are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and picnic on food from local vendors or bring their own.Each week a local Cape Ann non-profit organization is supported by free will donations made by concert goers. Last year’s season saw 2,500 concertgoers raise more $15,000 for area nonprofits.
No reservations are necessary. Handicapped access and parking is available.
The schedule is as follows:
July 8: John Baboian Ensemble, benefits Pathways for Children, food vendor TBA.
July 15: Ezekiel’s Wheels, benefits Backyard Growers, food vendor The Causeway.
July 22: Alex Minasian Quartet, benefits Maritime Gloucester, food vendor Crepes du Jour.
July 29: Rhiannon Hurst and Quartet, benefits The Open Door, food vendor The Lobster Roller.
Aug. 5: What Time Is It, Mr. Fox, benefits North Shore Health Project, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Aug. 12: The Goddesses, benefits HAWC, food vendor The Lobster Roller.
Aug. 19: Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, benefits Grace Center, food vendor Crepes Du Jour
Aug. 26: Hye Fusion, benefits Gloucester Education Foundation, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Sept. 9: Cape Ann Big Band, benefits Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, food vendor The Causeway.