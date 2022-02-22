Freedom Church, a new nondenominational congregation that was planted in the city a little over a year ago, is going to school in Gloucester.
The new church has found space to hold its upcoming monthly worship services at Beeman Elementary School on Cherry Street.
Lead Pastor Kody Aten said the church has been doing ministry through a series of community events and group nights as it settles in Gloucester and pandemic restrictions on gatherings have eased.
Last September, the church held a free Fun Day at Burnham’s Field with bouncy castles and other activities that attracted more than 100 families, Aten said. It followed that up with a Fall Fest and pumpkin-carving contest in October, and in December the church held a “Christmas in Cape Ann” event at Cruiseport Gloucester, offering free pictures with Santa, that drew more than 100 people.
“We are part of the community and we want to be a blessing,” Aten said. But, questions he kept getting asked was where is the church and when will it be holding services? So Aten and other church members began to look for space.
Aten, whose oldest son Karter, 5, is a kindergartner at Beeman, said he met with Principal Jodi Gennodie in the fall, and after several months the church got approval from the administration to rent space in the school.
Church leaders plan on starting with monthly services Sunday, May 1, at 10 a.m. They are also plan on continuing with community events, including an Easter Eggstravaganza at Burnham’s Field on April 9.
Aten said he was told by a city Public Works employee that this kind of arrangement — for a church to meet in a school — is rare in Gloucester.
The church is using the space at the school only for services, and its equipment and other items will be taken down removed afterward. The extra revenue from renting the space will be a blessing for the school district, Aten noted.
Aten said it’s hard to gauge how many worshippers might attend, but he estimates there could be 75 at the start. The service will be contemporary, with a band, and there will be a kids’ ministry at the same time. The plan is to use the cafeteria and a couple of classrooms.
After the summer, church leaders plan to reassess whether to go weekly as the services incorporate video and technology, something that takes a lot of work to produce.
Aten, 31, who grew up in North Carolina, lived in Gloucester in 2014 while working for Netcast Church in Danvers. The former Natick resident has since moved back to Gloucester with his family to start Freedom Church. His younger son, Greyson, is 2 and he said he and his wife have another baby on the way.
Freedom Church is part of the church-planting network SEND that Aten said has taken off in the Boston area with churches in Danvers and Natick. In addition to working at Netcast in a variety of roles from 2016 to 2019, Aten was a pastoral associate at Milestone Church in Natick.
“Anyone and everyone is welcome at our church,” Aten said.
