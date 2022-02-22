Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.