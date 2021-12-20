The Christmas Tree at Kent Circle had a bittersweet story when it was cut down a month ago in Magnolia because it was in memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who died earlier this year. The tree was cut down the morning of the burial.
The story goes that Rick Peek brought it home as a sapling from West Parish Elementary School one Arbor Day more than 30 years ago. Then he and his father Sandy Peek planted it.
The family donated the tree in memory of Sandy Peek, who died of cancer in February.
Now the family is mourning the loss of Rick Peek, who died Dec. 6 at age 41 from complications due to COVID-19.
Some of Rick Peek’s friends have stepped in to help and started a GoFundMe page, http://www.gofundme.com/rickpeek, because they knew he leaves behind a young daughter, Taylor.
“There are some immediate financial burdens on the family and we hope to ease some of that, and hopefully set up something for his daughter’s future,” said Joseph Paradiso. “It’s super sad.”
He and Peek attended Manchester High School, and played basketball for the Hornets, both graduating in 1999.
“We had an ongoing dialogue about basketball. Rick was the biggest Celtics fan I know, and I don’t think there was a game when we weren’t texting back and forth about it,” he recalled.
Paradiso thought this story may resonate with people who want to help.
“We appreciate all the donations so far, and it’s a testament to what Rick meant to others,” said Paradiso.
Justin McCabe, a close friend, was heart-broken at the loss of his friend.
“Rick supported his family through a small family business called Killer Guitar Components that was started by his father Sandy,” McCabe said.
Rick Peek, a skilled machinist, and his father, a consummate musician and guitarist, sold parts to a variety of musicians, including such high profile artists as Bruno Mars, Billy Idol, and Andy Grammer, among others.
“Taylor was Rick’s world, and he wanted nothing more than to be a great father to her,” wrote Paradiso on the fund-raising page.
“No one can be prepared for such a tragedy, and Taylor needs ongoing love and support during this unbelievably difficult time.”
The family could not be reached for comment.