“The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun.” — Christopher McCandless, as archived in John Krakauers’ “Into the Wild.”
Like many flower gardens and artisan breads, this column grew out of the global COVID-19 pandemic and stuck around long enough to see the world return to some semblance of normalcy.
Along the way, we found new trails, got lost once or twice (maybe three times) and were invited into conversations circling conservation that we never knew existed.
We saw sunrises on the shores of Rockport, climbed the granite of Red Rocks Conservation Area, and got utterly lost in Dogtown.
And for that chance, we are grateful.
But even more than the warmth that comes from the rays of a sunrise or the sigh of relief that sets in at the sight of a parking lot after being terribly turned around, what made the journey on this side of the bridge so special was the people (and dogs) we met along the way.
This year has been a lot: injuries, quarantines, elections, investigations, spelling mistakes, and bison encounters (a story for another time). Needless to say, there have been both highs and lows — just like the tides.
At the bedrock of our experience, however, the Cape Ann community and residents’ love of the place they call home has shown me the beauty of seeking new experiences in familiar places.
And that passion is what this columnist is going to miss the most.
We’ve found a new trail too good not to explore. Thank you for sharing your trails and for the company — it has been a gift we cannot and will not forget.
With map and a snack in hand, this explorer travels from the writing desk to explore the expansive woods.