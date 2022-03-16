Fuel contracts allow CATA to avoid sting of high prices — for now

Despite record high gas prices due in part to the war in Ukraine and inflation in general, not everyone is paying more than $4 a gallon to fuel up.
TheCape Ann Transportation Authority has been paying just over $2 a gallon to gas up its fleet, thanks to the fortuitous timing of fuel contracts it made last year.
According to the regional transportation authority’s most recent audit for fiscal 2021, CATA had three 12-month fuel contracts that run through June 2022. The contracts lock in prices of $2.11 per gallon for 35,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline, $2.05 a gallon for 45,000 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel and $2.15 a gallon for 20,000 gallons of low sulfur heating oil.
The regional transit authority provides public transportation for Gloucester, Rockport, Ipswich, Essex and Hamilton. It also operates a commuter shuttle from Rockport to Beverly and a shuttle in Beverly, according to its bus route map. CATA’s fleet consists of 16 vans, two trolley buses, 14 buses and two MBTA buses that are on loan to provide commuter rail shuttle service during the Annisquam River drawbridge replacement project.
On March 14, New England drivers were paying on average $4.30 a gallon for self-service regular, up from nearly $3.60 a gallon on Feb. 28, an increase of 70 cents or nearly 20% in two weeks, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A search on GasBuddy.com on Wednesday showed regular gas ranging from $4.19 a gallon at Tony Tally’s Petroleum Word on Maplewood Avenue to $4.29 at other stations in the city.
“CATA did have contract pricing around $2.20 for a certain number of gallons of fuel (diesel, gasoline),” said Felicia Webb, CATA’s administrator, in an email.
She explained CATA pays those prices for fuel until it reaches the number of gallons in the contract.
“When we reach the number of gallons, we can either enter into another contract or buy off the market,” she said.
When asked about CATA’s fleet becoming more fuel efficient, Webb said it has run some electric buses for demonstration projects in the past few years.
“But we’re not quite ready to make that leap, " Webb said. "We are planning for hybrids for the next two buses while we continue to evaluate electric and work to determine if it is the best solution for CATA,” Webb said.