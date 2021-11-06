An arcing fuel pump is being blamed for igniting a fire Saturday that badly damaged a houseboat in dry dock at a Gloucester marine.
The fire was kept from spreading by firefighters' quick actions, Chief Eric Smith said.
Firefighters responding to a report of fire at the Pier 7 Marina, 6 Cripple Cove Lane, around 12:15 p.m. found a 32-foot houseboat-style vessel with a heavy fire on the rear deck area. The boat was in dry storage and close to other boats, and the owner was attempting to extinguish the flames with a garden hose, the chief said.
They were able to quickly extinguish the flames and then made access to a below-deck compartment to secure the batteries. The chief said firefighters then flooded the below deck area with foam to ensure the fire was extinguished and to suppress potential gasoline vapors in the bilge.
They also foamed the surrounding area to ensure vapor suppression and made a hole in the stern to allow the water used by firefighters to escape, lessening the weight on the storage jacks.
Another boat stored nearby sustained significant damage to its gel coat due to the radiant heat, the chief said.
After an investigation, Gloucester Fire determined that the fire was accidental. The boat owner was pumping contaminated gasoline from the tank when a 12-volt fuel pump arced and ignited fuel in the area, the chief reported.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
"This was great work by our firefighters who arrived on scene quickly and knocked down the flames immediately," Smith said. "Their actions kept this fire from extending to additional vessels in extremely close proximity."