A GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of a 88-year-old man who escaped a fire at his home last week is more than half way to its goal.
Herbert Schlegel, a retired Manchester school teacher and coach who also worked at Salem State University, is recovering at a relative’s house but needs help with many costs that insurance will not pay, according to the GoFundMe page organized by family friend Greg Deschenes.
More than $36,624 of $50,000 goal had been raised on Thursday afternoon, a week after the fire at Schlegel’s home on Gardner Street in Beverly.
Those wishing to donate may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-herb-schlegel-rebuild.