The former Gloucester High School student who passed away last week has been identified.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley confirmed that Chantel “Chanty” Avila, 16, of Gloucester died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Avila was enrolled at Northshore Recovery High School.
“You will always be a part of our NRHS family, sweet girl,” the Northshore Recovery High School posted to its Facebook. “Thank you for brining us light and love in your brief sixteen years on this earth.”
“You are so very missed,” it added.
According to a GoFundMe page that Eleen Donre organized to raise money for the funeral costs, Avila was “a beautiful daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.”
The fundraiser raised more than $8,000.
“She was an artist, a poet, a comedian, and a talented entertainer,” Donre’s fundraising page read.
Avila had also attended Veterans Memorial Elementary School, were she appeared in several school productions.
Donre could not be reached by the Times’ deadline.
Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis notified the community last week of the tragic news.
“We are heartbroken by this news,” he wrote. “We know that students, especially those who have already experienced loss and trauma, may be impacted in a variety of ways.”
“While our school community is saddened and shaken by this news, I know Gloucester to be a resilient, caring, and supportive community that will support this family and their loved ones,” he added.
Avila’s friends and family held a funeral service for her on Nov. 5.
