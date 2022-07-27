ROCKPORT — The organizers of Rockport Illumination Night are planning some last-minute fundraisers prior to the big day on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The annual Illumination Night is actually a day-long event featuring crafts for children and live music in the afternoon, following by a fireworks show in the evening.
“We’re at two-thirds where we want to be” for fundraising, said Tim Collins, who organizes the festival each year with his wife, Susan. “We’re looking to raise $8,000. We still have donations coming and we never missed (our fundraising goals) in the nine years we’ve done this. The town supports us very well.”
Volunteers will sell candles and raffle tickets for an original painting by Rockport artist Ken Knowles at the Rockport Farmers Market this Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
From now until Aug. 13, 50% of all french fry sales at Bearskin Neck Bistro will be donated to purchase this year’s fireworks.
Finally, a fundraiser dinner will be held at Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music and a cash bar.
Residents also may mail donations to Rockport Illumination Fund Inc., 16B South St., Rockport, MA 01966, or send cash through Venmo at @Rockport-Fireworks.
According to Collins, fundraising has been difficult for the past two years due to COVID-19 and the supply chain shortage. Because of this, there will be no lanterns available to purchase this year.
“There’s enough lanterns to decorate downtown,” Collins continued. “By the time the fireworks are over (this year), we’ll begin ordering lanterns for next year.”
The downtown lanterns will be lit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
This year’s Illumination Night kicks off at 11 a.m., with free lantern crafts, story times and face painting at Harvey Park. Live music at Dock Square will be performed from 2 to 8:30 p.m., and the fireworks display off Granite Pier will follow at 9 p.m. The Institute for Savings will also host giveaways throughout the day.
More information can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/RockportFireworks.
