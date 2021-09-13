Galvin: It's too late to mail ballots in for Tuesday

Gloucester and other Massachusetts voters who have not yet mailed their ballot for Tuesday's municipal elections should deliver it themselves or vote in-person, the state's top elections official said Monday, warning that the remaining window of time is too short to guarantee any more mail-in votes will count.
Secretary of State William Galvin said the U.S. Postal Service informed his office that it needs "three to five days" to deliver ballots to local elections departments. Under state law, mail-in ballots for Tuesday's municipal contests must be delivered by 8 p.m. to count.
"Do not mail it if you have not mailed it," Galvin said in his pre-election press conference. "My concern is, particularly if this ends up as a close election any place, but let's take Boston as an example — some of the polling suggests it could be close for the second nomination. If that's the case, the last thing we want is ballots that were mailed in good faith not counted."
If a voter requested a mail-in ballot but has not already shipped it out, Galvin said they should either take it to a drop-off location or vote in person at their usual polling place.
In Gloucester, mail ballots can be hand delivered to the city clerk's office by the voter only, or placed in the drop box located on the Warren Street entrance to City Hall. Voters should note the drop box will not be out in inclement weather.
Fifteen cities and towns will host preliminary elections on Tuesday, including four cities — Gloucester, Boston, Somerville and Lynn — with open mayoral seats.
Galvin said he is "optimistic we'll have a decent turnout tomorrow," offering a "best guess" that Boston will see slightly more than 100,000 votes cast.
In Gloucester, incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken, Greg Verga, Rob Russell, Brian Pollard, John Harvey, and Francisco Sclafani are seeking to be mayor. The top two vote-getters in Tuesday's race will advance and face off in the Nov. 2 general election.
For those planning to vote in-person, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School at 8 Davis Street Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA Gymnasium at 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center at 140 Prospect S.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School at 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School at 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School at 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center at 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School at 10 Concord St.
The unofficial results are expected to be in by 9 Tuesday night.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com
Material from Chris Lisinski of the State House News Service was used in this report.