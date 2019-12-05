BOSTON — The head of the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday targeted the Democratic secretary of state in an expansion of the state Senate's ongoing debate about timing a special election.
One day after Secretary William Galvin said Republican opposition to holding a Senate special election alongside the March 3 presidential primary amounted to "voter suppression," MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons issued a statement calling the secretary a "self-appointed political kingmaker" and accusing him of participating in a "naked partisan effort to dictate the outcome" of next year's Senate contest.
Senate leaders are at odds over when to schedule an election for the Plymouth and Barnstable seat vacated by Republican Sen. Viriato deMacedo's departure. Democrats want a Feb. 4 primary and a March 3 primary, but the GOP argues that puts their party at a disadvantage. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester suggested the primaries should line up on March 3 with a March 31 Senate general election.
"Like an old-fashioned big-city political boss, Galvin feels the need to predetermine who gets elected to the Legislature," Lyons said in a press release. "It's not surprising he'd have that sense of entitlement — Galvin was first elected to a Beacon Hill taxpayer-funded office in 1975, when Gerald Ford was president, 'All In The Family' topped television ratings, and disco was the newest music fad."
Lyons also mentioned the State Ethics Commission's finding last month that the secretary benefited politically by including his name prominently on voter information.
Galvin could not be reached for immediate comment Thursday.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday voiced support for Tarr's suggestion.
