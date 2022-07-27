ROCKPORT — The Rockport Garden Club, founded in 1928, is seeking fragments of its past — and past members — as it looks to preserve its history.
The club formed a committee to consolidate and review its historical records in order to preserve them and to prepare for the club’s 100th anniversary.
The subcommittee members have found that the club is missing copies of its annual membership booklets for 1928 to 1941, 1944, 1990, 2002 to 2009, and 2018 to 2020.
“We hope that our search for these details may prompt a member or a family who inherited documents of past club members to donate a membership booklet for these years,” said Carol Delaney.
“We do not have a comprehensive list of where some of the club’s senior members are now living, so we are also trying to identify individuals who we have lost track of and find their contact information.
“We also would like to ask some of our former senior members if they would like to share their memories of the club and its events,” Delaney said.
Anyone who information may reach the club by emailing Delaney at cdelaney6@comcast.net.