The Rockport Garden Club, founded in 1928, is seeking to find some fragments of its history -- and past members -- as it looks to preserve its history. It is seeking annual membership booklets for the following years: 1928 to 1941, 1944, 1990, 2002 to 2009, and 2018 to 2020. If family members or past members have booklets from these years to donate to the club, contact Carol Delaney by email at: cdelaney6@comcast.net.