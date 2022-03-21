The price of gasoline has dropped on Cape Ann and in Massachusetts, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon.
On Cape Ann, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline Monday ranged from $3.99 in Gloucester to $4.39 in Rockport, according to GasBuddy.com.
A week previous, on March 14, the lowest price a gallon of regular gas on Cape Ann was $4.19, while the high was $4.39, according to GasBuddy.com.
Already, gasoline prices have hit record highs around the world. Gas prices in the U.S. topped $4.25 on Monday, according to auto club, just below the historic record of $4.33 reached earlier this month.
AAA said the lower prices locally are due to the global price of crude oil coming down since peaking when the war began, and demand dipping slightly as a possible response to higher gas prices.
AAA said it expects more volatility in oil prices "as geopolitical tensions continue unabated," leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline in the near-term.
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday launched a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's oil and natural gas production. Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it "won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies after the attacks affected production in the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.