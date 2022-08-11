GEF grant enhances sound system in GHS's auditorium

The sound of performances, concerts and musicals will sound that much sweeter thanks to the Gloucester Education Foundation’s $95,468 grant to Gloucester Public Schools to modernize the sound system in the Gloucester High auditorium.
The upgrades mean the auditorium will have a state-of-the-art digital sound system to enhance live theater and music performances while providing a modern technology experience to students in performing arts programs. The foundation announced the award Tuesday.
High school theater director and teacher Jessica Kirk proposed the project to the Gloucester Education Foundation with the help of incoming seniors Treely Dowd and Michael Merchant. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the effort to make the upgrades.
“We began researching what it could take to upgrade our system in 2019,” Kirk said in the announcement, “but COVID delayed our efforts, as it delayed live performances overall. With the return of live theater this year, it was clear we needed to improve the aging sound system to make sure our performances could shine.”
Dowd and Merchant “got to work collecting information on what technology would work best for the space and stand the test of time, then submitted a proposal and detailed budget to GEF in June,” the statement said.
In July, the foundation’s board of directors approved the proposal and it was accepted by the School Committee on Aug. 3.
“I’m excited to use the best technology available for the actors to put on their best show possible,” Dowd said in the statement. “This system is quite literally a dream come true. I’m thrilled for the opportunities coming for me and others because of it.”
The Gloucester Education Foundation funds performing arts in all seven of Gloucester’s public schools. With band and theater programs on the rise, better equipment and facilities would benefit both programs greatly.
Kirk also worked with Gloucester High music teacher Cole Lundquist “to ensure a common goal of building a better performing arts program,” the statement read.
“These upgrades will be mutually beneficial.”
“It’s wonderful to see collaboration between teachers and students across music and theater in creating this project,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said in the statement.
“GEF’s board was particularly impressed by the student leadership demonstrated in this proposal,” said GEF Executive Director Emily Siegel, in the statement.
The mission of the nonprofit Gloucester Education Foundation is “to drive innovation, encourage creativity, expand student opportunities and empower educators to strengthen teaching and learning” in Gloucester’s public schools.
Since 2005, the foundation has raised more than $9 million for the district’s programs in the arts, literacy, science, engineering, technology and other areas to provide students with life-changing learning opportunities.
To learn more about the Gloucester Education Foundation or to donate to its mission, go to https://thinkthebest.org/.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.