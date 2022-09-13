Generous Gardeners "dramatically reduces" outdoor watering

Gloucester City Hall has made a carefully considered exception to its drought-driven outdoor watering restrictions, agreeing to a proposal by Generous Gardeners’ Executive Director Susan Kelly, regarding the formal gardens on Stacy Boulevard’s waterfront.
Although the lawns surrounding the gardens will be allowed to go as brown as those of private properties citywide, the gardens are being watered on a greatly modified basis, to preserve them through the end of the drought, which, according to Gloucester Public Works Director Mike Hale, is expected to be late fall.
Kelly’s proposal for the boulevard calls for “limited watering for maximum floriferous benefit to the community.” Translated, this means Generous Gardeners’ 80 volunteers “will continue to hand water the dahlias and annuals the minimum amount needed, or 5 hours by one hose every other day.”
Pamela Tobey, speaking for the mayor’s office, told the Times, “We want to make sure readers understand that Generous Gardeners is dramatically reducing their water usage.”
“The flowers that Generous Gardeners will be allowed to water,” said Tobey, “bring a lot of value to downtown,” and the relaxed water restrictions are “directly related to their business function.”
The city’s drought status, which Hale has said stands at a Critical Level 3 (extreme) could drop to Level 4 (exceptional) if the drought continues through the fall, as Hale told Kelly he expects it will.
“We want the community to understand that there is an extreme drought situation despite two days of steady drizzle,” said Kelly. “Generous Gardeners understands the crucial need to restrict water, but we feel strongly that we can minimize water use without allowing the most visible flowers to die.”
In her proposal accepted by Mayor Greg Verga’s office, Kelly suggested that as well as the Stacy Boulevard gardens, Generous Gardeners volunteers be allowed to “ keep watering Main Street hanging baskets and Main Street planters and various other planters. We believe that dead flowers in planters will make the city look extremely neglected. This uses approximately 150 gallons every other day, and will include the pumping station planters, the Legion planters and the other planters and urns along Stacy Boulevard.”
Otherwise, the city’s nationally recognized public gardens will go the way of its browning lawns, said Kelly, adding that given the4 critical situation, brown lawns — which will include the unwatered lawns of Stacy Boulevard — should be considered “a badge of honor.”
Who would dispute the fact that Stacy Boulevard’s nationally recognized gardens have become a city treasure? They have transformed Stacy Boulevard’s waterfront and over the past decade won increasing support from City Hall.
The fields of brilliant blooms have become a popular visitor destination over the years, and are recognized as a significant driver of Gloucester’s fast-growing tourism economy.
As many of Generous Gardeners’ 40-plus public gardens inevitably die due to extended drought conditions, Kelly said Generous Gardeners’ volunteers will be out there clearing them.
Kelly’s proposal to City Hall includes cessation of watering of the Grant Circle petunias, beds of annuals at the memorials on Kent Circle, all annuals at Betty Smith Gardens other than the impatiens around the Triton Statue, and all annuals at the Joan of Arc statue in front of the American Legion on Washington Street, and all other traffic islands.