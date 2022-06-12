In an exuberant speech, Superintendent Ben Lummis touched on what was “a very hard, long school year” due to the pandemic, a more than two-year struggle that required the Class of 2022 to be resilient.
Lummis had everyone in the stands get on their feet for a standing ovation for the students, staff and school leaders.
Everyone seemed to be “feeling good” Sunday afternoon during the Gloucester High graduation exercises at New Balance Track and Field at Newell Stadium.
A cool sea breeze kicked in, providing relief from the warm temperatures for the hundreds packed in the stands. Many of the 194 soon-to-be graduates handed Principal James Cook small rubber ducks wearing black mortarboards as they accepted their diplomas. Cook carefully piled them up on a chair as they went by.
“It’s getting crowded up here with all the ducks,” he quipped.
The graduates received hugs and handshakes from those on the dais, including members of the School Committee and City Council, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Mayor Greg Verga. The Docksiders stage band even belted out the song “Feeling Good,” and Class President Daniel Beaton had a little fun with Cook about his speech, joking that he liked Cook’s “Nerd” speech the third time he heard it.
Cook’s speech celebrated the embrace of his inner nerd, a term of derision in the 1980s that has somehow become a compliment today.
“Throughout high school,” Beaton said, “we have faced many challenges and unique obstacles. Along the way, because of that, we have become more resilient and better than before. We went through practically two years of the pandemic and somehow still graduated. I mean learning pre-calculus and engineering over the computer was almost impossible, yet, somehow we did it. We are finally at the point we’ve been working towards, getting away from here,” he said to laughs. “Now, it is time for us to go on by ourselves, exploring new horizons, new opportunities, relying on the values and lessons we have learned over the past four years, from both our amazing teachers and parents.”
Earlier, Salutatorian Eliana Faria spoke about how she was not a big fan of change and how her impending graduation left her with a growing sense of panic. A conversation with her father helped change her outlook.
“But my biggest take-away from him was that change is a good thing and a much needed thing,” she said. “This milestone for the Class of 2022 is a big one. It marks the start of independence and self-sufficiency and it marks the beginning of real-world experiences and exploration outside of Gloucester. It’s this scary change that’s allowing us to follow our dreams and make our own impact on this planet.”
Valedictorian Ais Cook, one of the principal’s kids, spoke about the need for community, noting how they had cried over leaving behind friends from middle school in their freshman year, friends who would eventually come up to Gloucester High. Cook said they shared high school with these younger friends and they even put on a musical together. They got to play soccer with the girl who was the first person they came out to, and Ais Cook said they got to write Gillnetter articles with a girl they wrote stories with as a child and with the two non-binary people who helped them come to terms with being non-binary, Cook said to applause.
“The point is, I found my people and they found me,” Ais said.
In his greeting, Verga told the seniors: “You have overcome obstacles that so many others will never experience. Basically three out of four years of your high school careers were, let’s say, a bit unorthodox. Please know that we are all impressed by your resiliency.”
School Committee Chairperson Kathleen Clancy talked about the transition from high school, which was meaningful for her as her son, Neville, was a member of the class.
“And while we are filled with emotion, there is comfort in knowing that our children are more than ready for what lies ahead,” Clancy said.
There was a touching moment midway through the awarding of the diplomas when Olivia Rose Pike’s name was called in memoriam and her family and friends were invited up on stage to receive gifts and flowers, to a standing ovation. A member of the Class of 2022, Olivia died in April 2021 at age 17.
“Gloucester High School staff have been working closely with Olivia’s mother and closest friends to properly honor Olivia’s memory while also respecting her family’s wishes,” Lummis said in an email about honoring Olivia’s memory prior to graduation on Sunday.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at eforman@northofboston.com.