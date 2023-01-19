Gloucester City Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, has been nominated to join the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Women Elected Municipal Officials Steering Committee, Mayor Greg Verga has announced.
The steering committee works to promote the leadership of women officials statewide and sponsor programming focused on issues its members raise, according to a statement.
“I think Council President Gilman will have much to add to this group and their overall mission,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “Val is passionate about public service and encouraging women to work towards leadership roles,” he said.
“Created by the Massachusetts League of Cities and Towns in 1970, the Women Elected Municipal Officials Committee (WEMO) was one of the first associations of women public officials in the United States,” states the MMA’s website. Female elected officials of Massachusetts municipalities are already automatically members of WEMO.
“It’s a leadership team that drives an agenda for women who are in official elected positions,” Gilman said in an interview Thursday. “I’m going to attend with an open mind to hear what my colleagues feel is important but I feel the opportunity of mentoring new female leaders is one of my interests.”
Gilman was interviewed last fall for the position after Verga suggested she put her name in the hat.
The group of MMA women leaders will be officially announced during the Women Elected Municipal Officials Luncheon at the MMA Annual Meeting and Tradeshow on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Hynes Auditorium in Boston. Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, the former mayor of Salem, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.
Gilman said Thursday she thought it would be important to provide mentorships for newly elected women officials. Gilman is serving in her seventh year on the City Council. She served six years on the Gloucester School Committee, including two years as chair. Gilman is one of two women — the other is Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil— on the nine-member City Council.
“Elected officials learn in a just-in-time basis,” Gilman said. “But there really is an opportunity to assist locally elected officials … to be most effective in their role in municipal government.”
In addition to Gilman as a director, the other members of the steering committee are:
- Beth Casavant, Shrewsbury Select Board member, chair.
- Roxann Wedegartner, Mayor of Greenfield, first vice chair.
- Samantha Perlman, Marlborough city councilor, second vice chair.
- Yolanda Greaves, Ashland Select Board member, director.
Outgoing and incoming WEMO Committee members will be recognized and introduced at Friday’s luncheon.
