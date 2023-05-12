Troop 66146 Cadette Girl Scout Jocelyn Maddalena earned her Silver Award, the highest award a Cadette can earn, by helping restore the fenced-in play yards for puppies and dogs waiting for new homes at Cape Ann Animal Aid.
The job was no easy feat.
The 14-year-old O’Maley Innovation Middle School eighth-grader worked to have the small stones that lined two of the three large play yards behind the animal shelter taken up and then spread along the walking trails that travel up and around the building on Paws Lane.
She also arranged for the two play yards to be seeded with grass, making the surface much better for the dogs to play on. In addition, she also got an irrigation system installed to water the grass.
All of three of the play yards were cleaned up. Old equipment was moved out and all of the play yards were raked out.
In addition, she had a dog toy drive to collect new toys for the puppies to play with in the new and improved play yards.
On June 5, there will be a ribbon-cutting for the play yards and a ceremony for Jocelyn to receive her Silver Award at Cape Ann Animal Aid.
“Jocelyn is the type of person where she starts a project and then it’s not just like, ‘Oh, we have to get rid of the rock,’ it’s like, ‘what should we do with this rock?’” said Jess Bean, a co-leader for Jocelyn’s troop with Jenn Klopotoski and Christine Maddalena, Jocelyn’s mom.
“So, I had a lot of different ideas in mind but I knew I wanted to do something with the animal shelter because both of my dogs were from there,” she said. Her family’s first dog, a lab-hound mix named Brewski, came from the shelter and has since died at age 15½. Her second dog, Stella, is a whippet mix. While mother and daughter were volunteering at the shelter, they wound up playing with Stella, then fostering her, then taking her home for good. Volunteering at the shelter also gave her a sense of what she wanted to do to earn her Silver Award.
They started the planning for the project April 2022, and it was in August 2022 when a landscaping company helped with the rock removal.
Jocelyn had to help remove all the leaves and sticks from the play yards and then the landscaping company came in to help remove the rock. Also helping out were members of Jocelyn’s troop.
Jocelyn said Cutting Edge Landscaping of Gloucester brought the rock down to the trails, while Wolf Hill Garden Center in Gloucester donated the loam. Then, Cutting Edge hydroseeded the grass. Cutting Edge also installed an irrigation system.
“I talked to them and told them about my project and they said that once a year they help someone who has a project whether it’s for Girl Scouts or another thing and so they helped donate all of this,” Jocelyn said.
Christine Maddalena said Jocelyn called about eight different landscaping companies before Cutting Edge got back to her.
“It’s Jocelyn’s responsibility to become the leader of the project,” Klopotoski said. “So, she had to reach out. She had to do the communications. She had deal with the collaboration and the coordination and when everyone is here, delegate all of those jobs.”
Jocelyn also ran a toy drive at Petco, raising $300 in donations and $300 in donated toys.
Jane Young, the community outreach and education manager at Cape Ann Animal Aid worked with Jocelyn on the project. She said they walked around the shelter with Jocelyn and spoke to her about what was on their ideal wish list, with the wish being that some of the play yards could have grass in them.
“And she just totally went and ran with it,” Young said.
To learn more about Cape Ann Animal Aid, you can go to capeannanimalaid.org.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.