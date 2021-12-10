Two Girl Scouts earned Silver Awards for making the lives of cancer patients more colorful while fighting boredom as they undergo chemotherapy treatments at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
The Scouts, Kassidy Klopotoski, a Cadette in the eighth grade at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School, and Hannah Olson, a Girl Scout Senior in the ninth grade, created coloring books with their “Oncology Colorology” project.
For their coloring book project, the Scouts, part of Troop 66146, each earned a Silver Award. the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette (sixth- to eighth-graders) can achieve.
“We were inspired to do this project when we had people in our lives who were diagnosed with cancer,” Klopotoski said in an email. “We talked with them and they helped us come up with the idea of a coloring book.”
“We were inspired to pursue the Silver Award,” Olson said in an email, “because it felt like a good next step after we had completed the Bronze Award. We chose this project because someone close to our Girl Scout troop told us about the many hours that cancer patients spend in chemotherapy. This person said that coloring books would be a good way to pass the time as well as a good way to relieve stress.”
In pulling together the 19-page “Help and Healing” coloring book, which involved more than 50 hours of work, they got a helping hand from some local artists: Lisa Groleau, Theresa Dennehy, Anne Pieterse, Rosemary Scott, Cate Partridge, Suz Skinner, Hope Fishburn and Abby Miller.
“We also had pages drawn by our fellow Girl Scouts and troop leaders Jenn Klopotoski, Christine Maddelena, and Jocelyn Maddelena,” Kassidy Klopotoski said.
The Girl Scouts learned that creating a coloring book takes a lot of thought, elbow grease and the need to “be prepared.”
“When we first started we thought it would be the easiest thing to do,” Kassidy Klopotoski said, “but when we got into it, we realized that we completely underestimated the process.”
“In the process of this project,” Olson said, “we learned how valuable it is to be prepared. I think part of the reason our Awesome Gloucester presentation was a success is because we worked very hard to prepare.”
Awesome Gloucester, a chapter of the Awesome Foundation global community that supports local projects through microgrants, awarded the girls $1,000 for the project
Silver Awards must be completed before a Girl Scout bridges to the Senior level but after completing what is called a Journey, leader Jenn Klopotoski in an email.
A Journey is a series of special badges that lead a Girl Scout through challenges such as engineering or working on leadership skills, at the end of which they complete a Take Action Project. Both the younger Klopotoski and Olson worked on the Media Journey, which led them to look at the media around them, learning how to shape negative messages into positive ones.
The Silver Award builds on the skills the girls learn during their Journey. The two Scouts started working on their Silver Award in December 2020, meeting outside of regular Scout meetings while working through the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks inside and out, and making decisions over Zoom.
“We decided to try and solve the problem of boredom for patients going through cancer treatment at Addison Gilbert,” Olson said. “Those going through chemotherapy often have to sit for hours multiple times a week to receive their treatment.”
The Scouts also learned that coloring has therapeutic benefits.
Kassidy Klopotoski said they met with cancer patients and found there was an interest from them in having a coloring book to pass the time. They met with the nurse manager for Cancer Services at Addison Gilbert, Karin Leppanen, who helped them with the planning and execution.
“First, we give our congratulations to Hannah and Kassidy on achieving their Silver Awards, it is one of the Girl Scouts’ highest honors,” said Leppanen in an email. “The coloring books they created brought joy and stress relief for our patients undergoing cancer treatment and were so appreciated by everyone.”
“She helped us determine the shape and size of our book,” Kassidy Klopotoski said of Leppanen, “as we learned about the chairs and table a patient has accessible to them.”
Olson said they worked 50 hours on the project by drawing, contacting artists, formatting the book, working with Seaside Graphics, preparing the presentation for the Awesome Gloucester microgrant and fundraising.
The Scouts said they have had 200 copies printed and have purchased 200 boxes of colored pencils to help cancer patients heal.
Klopotoski and Olson were honored for their hard work creating the coloring books and with their Silver Awards during a ceremony last Friday at the Assembly of God Church on Washington Street.
The ceremony was attended by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, from whom they received citations.
Klopotoski is in her ninth year as a Girl Scout, having started as a Daisy in kindergarten, while Olson has been a Scout since 2015, starting as a Brownie in third grade.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.