GLOUCESTER — Troop 66146 Girl Scout Cadette Joceyln Maddalena’s Silver Award project improved the play yards for puppies and dogs at Cape Ann Animal Aid.
For the O’Maley Innovation Middle School eighth-grade student’s efforts to plan and oversee the project and have the play yards improved, a ceremony with a ribbon cutting for the play yards was held on Monday, June 5, at Cape Ann Animal Aid on Paws Lane in Gloucester.
She also received her Silver Award at the ceremony, which was well attended by scouts and troop leaders who came out to show their support. The Silver Award is the highest rank a Cadette Girl Scout can earn.
Also included in the ceremony was Delilah, a puppy who is up for adoption who loved playing in the new play yards.
City Council President Valerie Gilman, standing in as acting mayor for Mayor Greg Verga, a representative from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s office and Linda McNamee from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts also attended. Tarr posted on Facebook he had secured a state Senate citation “to recognize her amazing efforts.”
