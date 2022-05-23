MEDFORD, Mass. — Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock 'n' roll icon. He was also a blood donor. While times have changed, the need for blood has not − donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation with the American Red Cross.
In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," all who come to give in June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1 to 30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Terms apply; visit rcblood.org/elvismovie
These blood drives are being held locally between June 1 and 15:
Wednesday, June 1, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franco American Club, 44 Park St. in Beverly.
Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. tp 2 p.m. at John T Heard Masonic Lodge, 70 Topsfield Road in Ipswich; and 2 to 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Appointments are also available daily at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).