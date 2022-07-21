Glitch leads to oversold out-of-town beach parking

A “glitch” within Gloucester’s new online out-of-town beach parking reservation system — since fixed — oversold 300 spaces at Good Harbor Beach for this Saturday, July 23, Mayor Greg Verga said Thursday.
“We have reached out via email to all those impacted and have set up satellite parking at O'Maley school with free shuttle service to and from the beach every 45 minutes," Verga said. "We are also offering refunds if requested.” For those coming from out of town, the O’Maley Innovation Middle School is located at 32 Cherry St.
The difficulties with the online reservation system, put in place this year to lessen beach traffic, became apparent Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., when the city's Facebook site Gloucester Beaches announced “We are experiencing technical difficulties right now with our Beach Reservation System. We appreciate your patience and will post here when the issue has been resolved. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”
A beachgoer who had driven two hours with four kids only to wait 40 minutes in line then be turned away shared her frustration in the comments section.
Around noon on Thursday, the Gloucester Beaches Facebook site announced the system was back up and running.
The Gloucester Yodel web page allows nonresidents to get real-time information about parking at Good Harbor Beach, Wingaersheek Beach and Stage Fort Park, and to purchase daily passes up to 10 days in advance through the website. The passes can be displayed through a free Yodel Pass mobile app. All sales are final and no refunds or cancellations are permitted.
“The issue was a glitch within Yodel’s system,” the mayor said in an email Thursday. “Yesterday, there were about 40 spaces at Wingaersheek that were over-sold.”
“Our staff was able to handle the issue,” he said. “We’ll know more in the coming days."
“Overall the reservation system has been quite successful as evidenced by our less congested roads,” Verga said. “That being said, we recognize that this is a huge inconvenience for visitors and we will be working very closely with Yodel to avoid this type of occurrence in the future.”
While the system does not normally offer refunds, the mayor said they would be offered in this case.
“If someone would like a refund they can email mayor@gloucester-ma.gov,” Verga said. “They should include their name, phone number (in case we need to reach them) and license plate number.”
Verga said it would be helpful if those seeking a refund would give their reservation confirmation number as well.