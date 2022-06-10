Gloucester’s future global citizens displayed their grasp of a wide-range of topics during eighth-grade Global Citizenship Project presentations in the Commons at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School Thursday.
Using posters, brochures, electronic presentations and even a length of frayed red rope used to set lobster traps, the students presented to parents and others on a wide range of topics.
Projects tackled everything from teen mental health, stopping ocean pollution, animal testing, water contamination, beach traffic, suicide prevention, stopping drug abuse, dogs’ mental health and preventing gun violence.
“The kids did a lot of research, they are really articulate and really passionate about their subjects and it’s great to see how they engage with the audience in trying to inform them and make them aware and to get them to help support their cause,” Principal Lynne Beattie said.
With the city piloting a new online beach parking reservation system for non-residents this summer, one project caught Mayor Greg Verga’s eye as he stopped by with Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill.
It was 14-year-old Bianca Sarofeen’s presentation for a beach trolley system to cut down on traffic. She said although Stage Fort Park has a trolley, and the new out-of-town beach parking reservation system was a hit, the trolley system could help solve issues such as lack of access for some to the online reservation system.
“By creating a beach trolley system, it would help people that need transportation. It would make more parking for our residents and make everybody happy,” she said.
“We are always open to ideas,” Verga said. “I mean, obviously we tried something new this year. If she’s got some new thoughts that are going to help boost it even better, make it more accessible, easier to use, we are all ears.”
Liam Coughlin, 14, presented on the need to clean the beaches more regularly due to a carry in, carry out trash policy at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches. He was concerned that trash could harm the piping plovers, which are a threatened species, nesting on beaches.
“Lots of people are not following that policy,” he said.
Student Phoebe Hone, 14, gave a presentation on food insecurity within the school community.
“There’s a lot of issues with food insecurity,” she said. Hone who has volunteered with The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester, said her goal is to start a “mini food pantry” called a food locker at the middle school similar to a student-run one at Gloucester High.
“I really think the whole school could benefit from it,” she said.
Fourteen-year-old Madison Jewell’s project was called “Justice for the Fisherman.” It’s a subject she knows well. Her father, Dave Jewell, is captain of the fishing vessel Lady J.
Madison, who likes to help out on her father’s boat, said she focused her presentation on both lobstermen and fishermen since there are issues in both communities, such as the high price of food and bait, an increasing average age of those who are fishing, and the limitations government regulations have put on fishermen and lobstermen.
She also spoke about issues with the new rope lobstermen have to put on their traps meant to lessen the chance endangered right whales might get entangled in gear.
“It cost money to buy the new rope that we have to put on our traps,” she said about the special red rope that is now required. “And we have to have two-foot red markings. For every 60 feet of rope we have to have one breakaway,” she said. “And that has to be three-feet of this 1,700-pound rope..”
“When it gets to the deeper waters, like 180 feet and such like that, it can break very easily,” she said.
“This,” Madison said holding up the piece of frayed red rope, “we were only hauling like 60 feet of water and this broke. That’s why I have this rope right now because it broke when I was out with my dad.”
They didn’t lose the trap, the likes of which can cost $280.
Madison, who plans to attend Gloucester High in the fall, said she would like to have the option to fish when she grows up to keep the tradition alive.
“Because that’s what Gloucester is. Gloucester’s the fishermen. So, we are not really anything without them,” she said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at eforman@northofboston.com.