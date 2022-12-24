Gloucester alerted residents that a "combined sewer overflow" occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and lasted until just after midnight at a sewer drain leading to the Inner Harbor in the vicinity of 8 East Main St.
The discharge and overflow location was the drain pipe leading to the Inner Harbor in the area of Gordon Thomas Park and Parker Street. There is an alarm system in the main that sends an alert when there is an overflow that reaches a water body.
“This sewage overflow consists, or likely consists, of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste,” the notice states. “Avoid contact with these affected water bodies for 48 hours after the discharge or overflow ceases due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.”
The initial email, sent early Saturday morning from the city, did not provide an estimated volume of the discharge or overflow, but it said the overflow took place from 11:05 p.m. to 12:10 a.m., about 1 hour and 5 minutes in duration. Gloucester Inner Harbor was potentially affected. The overflow was probably triggered by the rain from Friday’s storm, according to Sara Vargas, a junior civil engineer with the city.
The notification was part of a new state law meant to ensure the public knows when untreated sewage flows into Massachusetts waters, according to the city’s Sewage Overflow Notification webpage, https://www.gloucester-ma.gov/1227/Sewage-Overflow-Notification.