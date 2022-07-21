Gloucester has announced odd-even outdoor watering protocols that take effect Thursday, July 21, for two weeks due to mild drought-like conditions due to low rainfall totals.
The watering restrictions are being put in place in accordance with local ordinances, the city said.
Under the restrictions, residents at even-numbered addresses may water outdoors on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on odd-numbered days.
“The city’s three reservoirs are lower than normal due to recent weather conditions, so we are taking these measures to protect and extend our drinking water capacity,” Public Works Director Michael Hale said in the announcement of the protocols. “We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation, and hope we will be able to lift these restrictions shortly.”
The odd-even watering restrictions will run through Thursday, Aug. 4, when the city said it will reevaluate.
“Drought conditions result in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil conditions, increasing the wildland fire risk,” the city announcement said. “Fires that burn among these conditions can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents are asked to refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials.”
This story may be updated at gloucestertimes.com.