Tips to save water

Gloucester shared the following tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water:

• Limit lawn watering, especially during a drought. Lawns naturally go dormant during dry conditions. They will revive when conditions improve.

• Maintain healthy soils.

• Choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water.

• Use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature.

• Leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil.

• Sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off.

• Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut-off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do).

• Cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation.

• Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances.

• Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving.

• Take shorter showers and use water-saving showerheads.

• Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

• Fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes as soon as you notice them.

• Create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.