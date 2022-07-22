As a precaution to make sure Gloucester’s instituted odd-even outdoor watering protocols for two weeks due to mild drought-like conditions due to low rainfall totals.
And while Rockport, Manchester and Essex do not have any water use restrictions yet, Rockport and Manchester Public Works officials are asking residents to voluntarily conserve.
“We’re recommending people conserve water,” said Rockport DPW Water and Sewer Clerk Kirsty Craig, “but it’s all voluntarily at the moment.”
Gloucester’s watering restrictions were put in place Thursday, July 21, in accordance with local ordinances, the city said.
Under the restrictions, residents at even-numbered addresses may water outdoors on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on odd-numbered days. {br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}Under city ordinance, those violating the water restrictions could face a $50 fine for the first violation and a $100 fine for each subsequent violation.
“The city’s three reservoirs are lower than normal due to recent weather conditions, so we are taking these measures to protect and extend our drinking water capacity,” Public Works Director Michael Hale said in the announcement of the protocols. “We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation, and hope we will be able to lift these restrictions shortly.”
The odd-even watering restrictions will run through Thursday, Aug. 4, when the city said it will reevaluate.
“Our reservoirs are at 68+% capacity,” said Mayor Greg Verga, in an email. “However, because of the average rainfall being off by about 10% we are thinking ahead. This outdoor water use restriction is a precaution designed to help keep our water supply at healthy levels. We also wanted to let the public know that we are watching the situation carefully and to ask for their cooperation to ensure that we continue to have adequate supplies for our residents and businesses.”
“Drought conditions result in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil conditions, increasing the wildland fire risk,” the city announcement said. “Fires that burn among these conditions can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents are asked to refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials.”
Gloucester’s ordinance on water use restrictions states “the director of public works may declare a state of water supply conservation if, in his judgment, water conservation measures are appropriate to ensure an adequate supply of water to all water consumers.” One of those measures is odd/even outdoor watering.
Much of Essex County is experiencing a severe drought at this time, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Staff writer Michael Cronin contributed to this report.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.