Gloucester approves outdoor dining through Columbus Day

Outdoor dining at Gloucester restaurants will return this summer from July 1 to Columbus Day.
After a lengthy public hearing Tuesday night during which retailers fretted about the loss of parking spaces downtown, City Council voted 7-2 to approve temporary outdoor dining rules in light of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
Expressing concerns about the impact of the program on shops, Councilor at-Large Tony Gross and Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan voted “no.”
The temporary relief will allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining without having to go through a lengthy special permit process.
Council President Valerie Gilman said she authored the relief order with help from interim Community Development Director Gregg Cademartori.
The previous outdoor dining program expired at the end of 2021, Gilman said.
“We felt that it was important that we consider this for this summer although it was later than we would have like to have started this,” Gilman said.
The order was introduced at the council’s Planning and Development Committee on May 18 with about a half-dozen restaurants and a half-dozen retailers on the Zoom call, Gilman said. The Planning Board held a public hearing on June 2, and passed it with some conditions. Planning and Development passed it 3-0 last week.
Planning and Development Chairman and Councilor-at-Large Jason Grow outlined one of the original conditions of the order; restaurants could not increase their occupancy capacity by adding seats outside. In other words, if a restaurant had an occupancy of 100, and placed 20 seats outside, it would have to remove 20 seats inside. This became a matter of contention later in the meeting and was eventually stripped out of the final order.
Conditions also included restaurants having to pay $100 per parking space per month. Grow said Planning and Development discussed the impact on retailers.
“There are valid concerns about the parking, there are valid concerns that we are not yet recovered fully from the pandemic,” Grow said.
“I think everyone has tried to work collaboratively on this,” said Gilman, who also noted that the Jersey barriers to block off spaces would only become available by July 1, after St. Peter’s Fiesta ends.
“I love our retailers, I don’t think this is picking on one or the other,” said Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, who was successful in amending the motion to allow restaurants to add tables outdoors above their established indoor occupancy limits.
After a lengthy discussion about how occupancy limits might apply, a majority of councilors believed a review before the city’s Licensing Board and the building inspector would be a better place for the issue to be resolved than in a zoning ordinance.
Councilor-at-Large Jamie O’Hara was unsuccessful in his motion to end the outdoor seating program on Labor Day when the crowds leave.
Some retailers on Main Street raised real-world concerns.
Michael McNamara, who has owned a mixed-use property at 124-126 Main St. for 36 years, said his tenants have never had parking spaces except those “that are available when they are available,” either by feeding the meter, or overnight.
In front of his building sits a two-space loading zone with a 30-minute limit, and he said it appears it is being used by three restaurants down the street. He said parking is a zero-sum game; by giving spaces to some, other spaces are taken away.
“This is going to impact the retail space on the first floor, greatly,” McNamara said.
Caroline Harvey and her husband, Lucas Cotterman, own Dogtown Books at 132 Main St., and she echoed McNamara’s sentiments.
“There are a very limited amount of parking spaces. We also have a loading zone in front of our store that is often used by other restaurants as well as other retailers that get deliveries as well as our vendors,” Harvey said. “Losing the significant amount of parking spaces on Main Street had an obvious, very real effect on our income.”
Harvey said foot traffic was down and she heard from regular summer customers who said they shied away from the bookstore due to a lack of parking.
“As much as I would love to support it in a perfect world, it is what Michael said in that to give those spots to the restaurants, takes away very directly from our income,” Harvey said.
Former City Councilor Joe Ciolino, who runs The Weathervane gift shop at 153 Main St., said he did not support the way the motion came out of Planning and Development because it did not require restaurants to open for lunch. He said the retailers have to look at dead parking spaces “all day long,” and when shops are closing, the restaurants are opening up. He said restaurants should be open for lunch if they want outdoor dining.
“There is no question that the loss of parking has negatively impacted my business,” said Adam Farber, owner of Mark Adrian Shoes at 103 Main St.
He wanted clarification if the outdoor dining was due to the pandemic or not. He said he was a big advocates of outdoor dining when people were not eating inside due to COVID-19 but the restaurants seem full now. He proposed tabling the motion and called on the city to come up with a long-term plan. He said he loves his restaurant partners, will eat outdoors, but he has not heard much from restaurants.
Gilman said she brought the issue forward now as there is still interest in outdoor dining in the city.
City Clerk Joanne Senos said the city received several communications about the relief order, including one from Matthew Cawley, co-owner of Short & Main, who was excited to offer outdoor dining on Main Street.