Mayor Greg Verga has announced the recipients of the city’s Retail Signage Improvement grants meant to boost retailers as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the city.
Most of those businesses that won an award were granted about $3,000 and $4,000 to make signage improvements. The program was started as a way to help small businesses and revitalize concentrated retail areas around the city.
In 2021, the city held Local Rapid Recovery Plan stakeholder meetings, and this program was identified as a need.
In all, 26 small businesses were awarded a grant to replace or repair their storefront signage, awning, and/or sign-related lighting.
The grant recipients are: Blackbear Barbershop, Bookstore of Gloucester, Breakwater Poke Co., Cape Ann Lanes, Design of Mine, Hancock & Main LLC, Jalapenos, Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, Maritime Gloucester, Mark Adrian Shoes, North Shore Health Project, Pilot House, Rocky Neck Art Colony, Serenity Nails & Spa, Shop Loro, The Cave, The Weathervane, Magnolia 525, Gloucester Fleet Deep Sea Fishing & Custom Charters, Mile Marker One Waterfront Restaurant, Cape Ann Coffees, Common Crow, Gloucester Variety, Jeff’s Variety & Deli, Pauline’s Gifts, and Surfari.
Recipients were chosen from a pool of 58 applicants based on need, cost and adherence to grant guidelines and city ordinances. Businesses owned by women, veterans, and Black, Indigenous and people of color were given special consideration, along with those that have been at their existing location for five years or more.
The city will be seeking additional financial resources to be able to extend this opportunity in the future. Businesses that were not chosen are welcome to reapply if the opportunity becomes available in the future.