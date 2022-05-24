The perfect storm of warm weather mixed with beaches and parking lots not staffed and not officially open led to a somewhat chaotic preseason weekend before the Memorial Day holiday.
At least 11 cars illegally parked at Wingaersheek and Good Harbor beaches were towed this weeked, according to police Chief Ed Conley.
“We wrote a lot of parking tickets,” he said, after looking at the weekend’s log and speaking with a supervisor. “It looks like it was very busy but it was manageable.”
Kim Smith, who works to protect nesting piping plovers on Good Harbor Beach, said she saw large crowds of young people drinking alcohol and leaving behind empties for the city and her volunteers to pick up. Some were straying into roped-off areas where the threatened shorebirds nest.
Police also received a report of a male urinating in the protected area for piping plovers, the chief said.
Gloucester officials hope a new nonresident online beach reservation system (https://gloucesterweb.yodelpass.com/beaches/#/) will help alleviate the usual crush of out-of-town beachgoers next weekend. The system went online Wednesday offering reservations beginning Saturday, May 28. The mayor’s office said it expects to see a spike in reservations closer to the weekend, though the forecast is iffy, so it may not be busy. There were still spaces available Monday afternoon, though reservations are nonrefundable.
The city also has no plans to staff its beaches before the summer season kicks off next weekend, given the weather is unpredictable and the city depends on seasonal staff, according to a statement from Mayor Greg Verga’s office.
On Sunday at 11:51 a.m., vehicles were blocking the entrance to Good Harbor Beach and a towing company was approved by police to respond. Then, at 1:49 p.m. at Wingaersheek, multiple vehicles were reported triple-parked on Atlantic Street. There was a report of “vehicles bumping into one another to get out” and “multiple vehicles tagged and towed.”
The log showed a couple of accidents, but none appeared to be alcohol-related, Conley said. A crash at 4:59 p.m. Saturday at Witham Street and Thatcher Road near Good Harbor sent one person to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Conley said residents should contact police directly to report any parking violations, people drinking on the beach, medical emergencies or crimes at 978-283-1212.
“There is no call that is too small,” he said.
Verga’s office said it is working with police and the Department of Public Works to address beach concerns.
“Staffing for both the DPW and Police Department is a real hurdle for the city to handle enforcement on the beaches. The DPW relies heavily on seasonal staff, many of which are retirees, putting many limitations on opening the beach earlier than Memorial Day weekend,” the mayor’s office said.
The city hopes that visitors and residents take personal responsibility for their trash and utilize bins and dumpsters, the mayor’s office said.
“The DPW and Conservation Office are diligent and dedicated to protecting the area. We ask that residents and non-residents respect the boundaries,” the mayor’s office said.
Smith, who heads up the Piping Plover Ambassadors who watch over the dunes and the birds, said the goal is keep Good Harbor Beach open by keeping people from disrupting federally protected nesting areas.
“We feel like there is an enforcement issue at the beach,” she said. “It’s not that we are against young people ... We just want people to share the beach and not totally disregard the protected areas.”
She said the city is vulnerable to fines and more beach closures if it doesn’t take enforcement to protect the birds seriously.
“We have one or two of these days a year when it’s more of a free-for-all,” said Public Works Director Mike Hale, who said warm weather in May can be a challenge. He said Public Works winds up picking up “a fair amount” of trash left on the beach.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at eforman@gloucestertimes.com.