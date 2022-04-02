Gloucester Biotechnology Academy to hold open house

The nonprofit Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy has scheduled an open house on Tuesday, April 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the academy, 55 Blackburn Center.
The event is open to the public. Individuals interested in applying to the academy’s 10-month, hands-on certificate program are invited for a visit, to meet instructors, and check out classrooms and laboratories.
This is a great opportunity to learn more about the program, which entails seven months of training in Gloucester, followed by a three-month paid industry internship at a leading life science or biotechnology firm on the North Shore, in Boston or Cambridge.
Learn how this opportunity for recent high-school graduates can change lives and help launch careers in the thriving biotech industry. Generous financial aid is available to all who qualify. Graduates go on to fields including cancer research, pharmaceutical discovery, bio-manufacturing and more. You can learn more about the academy at https://gmgi.org/education/.