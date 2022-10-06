"Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown," which features three Gloucester boats — FV-Tuna.com, Hot Tuna, and Pinwheel — is coming to its final episode this Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on the National Geographic channel. The showdown features back-to-back episodes.
"All season long, fans have watched as the top captains from Gloucester returned to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to battle it out against the best bluefin tuna fishermen in the South. This year, every captain has won a prior season, and now viewers will find out which captain has beat the best of the best to be named the 'Champion of Champions,' " NatGeoTV said in announcing the finale. "The Northern captains arrived ready to take on these formidable opponents, but the time away from the dangerous waters of the Outer Banks has put the Gloucester fleet at a disadvantage. To succeed in this fishery, the Northern captains will have to compete against Mother Nature, a tight quota, and a Southern fleet that will do whatever it takes to win."
At 9 p.m., “The Chase is On” premieres as the battle of champions comes down to the wire, and one boat catches its biggest fish of the season, making waves on the leaderboard. Then at 10 p.m. the finale episode “Ultimate Champion” airs, as the captains scramble to get one last catch in before the quota expires, and a winner is crowned.
Capt. Greg Mayer of the Fishin’ Frenzy is the captain to beat, having won the title in the South four times previously. After a disappointing season last year, Mayer’s strategy is to stay calm and consistent, catch a fish every single day, and reclaim his title. But to succeed, he’ll have to stave off the Northern captains plus former champion Capt. Bobby Earl of the Reel E’ Bugging, known for his brash style and highly competitive nature, and Capt. Nick Gowitzka of the Little Shell.