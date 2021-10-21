The future of Gloucester visited the construction site where a new elementary school is slated to be built over the next two years.
With bows and ties and smiles and giggles, the third-grade classes of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools made their way to Webster Street on Thursday morning to join city leaders in the celebration of breaking ground on the construction of a new school that will combine the two school communities. The $66.7 million project is slated to be completed in autumn 2023.
“Though this groundbreaking represents the beginning of construction, it is also the culmination of years of hard work and planning by so many of you who are here today,” Veterans Principal Matt Fusco said to the crowd on Thursday morning. “This building is going to be amazing.”
The planned school will house the combined student bodies and staffs of East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools on one campus on the current Veterans site at 11 Webster St. and a portion of neighboring Mattos Field. Then, when the new school is opened, the East Gloucester school will be demolished and its campus will become open space. The city has also committed to improving soccer fields on Beckford Street to make up for the loss of open space.
Veterans schoolchildren and staff are being housed in the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street downtown while the new school is being built.
Although they still have a while before they move into the building, the East Gloucester and Veterans third-graders came together to sing a song and exchange cards. The third-graders will be the first class to graduate to middle school from the new school.
“I can tell that we are going to be friends,” the third-graders sang in the construction pit, surrounded by city leaders and their teachers.
