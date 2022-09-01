The city of Gloucester is banning all non-essential outdoor water use, officials announced Thursday afternoon. This change means that hand watering, which had been permitted from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily, is temporarily considered non-essential.
“This ban impacts those served by our municipal water supply, and not those who may have private wells,” Public Works Director Michael Hale said in a prepared statement. “However, we hope that private well owners will join in this effort, so that we may protect our groundwater sources that also are below normal levels.”
Gloucester is part of the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which remains in a Level 3 Critical Drought. Per the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), this level of drought warrants such a ban on all non-essential outdoor water use.
DEP considers water use as “essential” water for health or safety reasons; by regulation; for the production of food and fiber; for the maintenance of livestock; and to meet the core functions of a business.
Drought conditions result in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil conditions, increasing the wildland fire risk. Cape Ann communities have seen multiple brush fires in recent weeks. Brush fires take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local and regional resources.
All outdoor fires, including the use of outdoor fireplaces, firepits and chimineas, are prohibited during this time of critical drought. Residents are also asked to take care when disposing of combustible materials including the disposal of cigarettes.
Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines. Residents who wish to report a violation are asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
The ban will be assessed at the end of the two-week period, officials said.