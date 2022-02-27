Gloucester computer repair shop finds new life in owner's home

After closing up Tiny Planet Computer in Gloucester in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Steven Day has started a new computer business.
PC Repairs by Steve opened for business in January from Day's home. Day said he got the word out through social media and by emailing his previous customers.
"I've gotten a lot of feedback from old customers," said Day. "Once I left, they had no other place to go. They went to other places and weren't satisfied, so they were really excited to hear that I was back."
PC Repairs by Steve offers a similar scope of services as Tiny Planet Computer previously provided — hardware and software repairs on PCs, VHS to DVD transfers, and retailing Lenovo computers.
"I've stopped working on iPhones and Macs because its cost-prohibitive to maintain the inventory," Day explained.
Day said his first month of business was exceptional. Despite this, he doesn't see himself getting another brick-and-mortar shop or hiring employees anytime soon.
"COVID ruined the industry," Day said. "I've heard a lot of computer shops have been closing down, so I think it's the best way to go."