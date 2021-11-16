Jeffrey Ahlin, a Gloucester dentist, gave a presentation at the American Orthodontic Society’s Annual Meeting in Clearwater Beach, Florida, last month.
Ahlin has been president of the American Orthodontic Society’s Foundation for the past five years. The foundation serves the orthodontic needs of patients world-wide who lack access to quality orthodontic care and sponsors scholarships for generalists and pediatric dentists interested in furthering their orthodontic education.
Ahlin has practiced dentistry for more than 52 years, first as a Navy dentist in Vietnam, and is board certified in pediatric dentistry.
He is also an author. “Overrun, The Battle for Firebase 14” portrays some of his experiences as a dentist on the USS Kitty Hawk and in Vietnam.
“Maxillofacial Orthopedics, A Clinical Approach for the Growing Child” was published in 1984 while Ahlin was teaching at Harvard University, School of Dental Medicine.
Last fall, his second novel, “Traitors in the Gestapo” was published. He said Netflix is negotiating for the film rights.
Ahlin practices with Dr. Max Enkin at 1 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Jay Puopolo may be contacted at 978-283-9020 for those seeking a consultation about their child's dental needs.