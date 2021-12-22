In the disposition of cases recently heard in Gloucester District Court:
Christian Militello, 49, 86 Witham St., pleaded guilty to distribution of a Class B drug. Judge Michael Patten sentenced him to a year in jail, which will be suspended for 18 months. He was placed on probation until June 2023. He was ordered to remain drug free, seek and seek substance abuse treatment, and to submit to drug screenings.
Savannah J. Delaney, 37, 66 Centennial Ave., was found guilty of drunken driving, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a Class E drug and leaving the scene of a property damage crash related to a November 2019 incident. She was sentenced to two years in jail, 175 days to be served and the balance suspended for two years, and ordered to pay $600 in fees and fines and restitution to be determined. She also was ordered to remain drug free, seek substance abuse treatment, submit to drug screenings, and participate in head injury risk, driver safety, and anger management programs.
Delaney also was found guilty of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest on Dec. 1, 2019. She was sentenced to two years in jail, 175 days to be served and the balance suspended for two years, to be served concurrently with the sentence from the first case.