The $100 million MBTA Gloucester Drawbridge replacement project marked another milestone Wednesday morning as crews used a large gantry crane to hoist the moveable northern bascule span assembly into place.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said having the bascule set in place was “a major step to taking us one step closer to having restored train service.”
It’s anticipated that single-track service for the Rockport line over the southern side of the bridge will be restored in late May. The southern bascule span was installed in June 2021. Shuttle buses have been ferrying passengers to and from the Rockport, Gloucester and Manchester stations.
High winds on Tuesday postponed the span from being positioned until Wednesday morning.
With the work ongoing, the drawbridge will not open for vessel traffic through April 30, according to an update on the project’s website. Vessels that can pass under the bridge when it’s closed will be allowed to do so.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the channel was closed to all vessels as the bridge span was put into position. A Gloucester Harbormaster’s boat could be seen in the channel during the work on Wednesday.
The previous drawbridge that carried the Rockport line over the Annisquam River was built in 1911, reconstructed in 1932, and updated in 1984, according to the project’s website. Service was suspended in April 2020 “due to unforeseen conditions.”
“Supply chain delays and bridge construction complexities” meant commuter rail service to Rockport was not restored in September 2021 as planned.
Tarr said the project had been contemplated for a long time before work began. It was at first envisioned as a repair to the old drawbridge instead of a full replacement. Tarr said he was glad the bridge is being replaced with one that should last a long time.
